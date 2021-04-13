Marauders Release 2021 Ticket Information & Promotional Schedule

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders have announced their 2021 promotional schedule as well as the on-sale dates for single-game tickets and other packages for the team's 12th season at LECOM Park. Single-game tickets for May games, as well as new season tickets and Five-Game Plans, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21. The preferred method of purchase is online at BradentonMarauders.com, but tickets will also be available over the phone at (877) 893-2827 and at the LECOM Park box office.

Tickets for Marauders home games cost $11 for Infield Reserve and Box seats, $9 for Baseline Box seats, and $7 for Grandstand and Left Field Bleacher seats. The Marauders' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 at 6:05 p.m. against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Low-A Southeast affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The fun continues for Opening Weekend, presented by Pepsi, beginning May 7 and featuring a 941 T-Shirt Giveaway; Saturday, May 8 will feature Postgame Fireworks presented by Budweiser; and the weekend concludes with a Mother's Day Celebration on Sunday, May 9.

All games Tuesday through Saturday will begin at 6:05 p.m., with the exception of one Summer Camp Day on Tuesday, June 22 (11 a.m. start). Sunday games will feature at 1:05 p.m. start.

Recurring promotions for the 2021 season include the following: BARK IN THE PARK-- Every Wednesday, fans can bring their well-behaved dogs to the game. Relief areas and water dishes will be available on the concourse. Truly Hard Seltzer will also be sold for $3 each Wednesday for fans 21 and older.

COPA DE LA DIVERSIPN -- May 21-23 and July 30, the Marauders will once again participate in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion ("Fun Cup") as the Bradenton Barbanegras, paying tribute to local Hispanic and Latino communities. The Marauders will wear special uniforms, and fans will enjoy pregame live music.

THIRSTY THURSDAY (PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA) -- Each Thursday will be a Thirsty Thursday. Sixteen-ounce draft beers will be available for $2 for fans 21 and older. Sixteen-ounce fountain soda will be available for $1. FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR -- Fridays will feature Happy Hour specials on various beverages from 5 to 6 p.m.

POSTGAME FIREWORKS (PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER) -- Postgame fireworks shows will take place on four dates: May 8, May 29, July 31, and September 4.

GIVEAWAYS -- On four dates, the Marauders will feature an exclusive giveaway item upon entry: 941 T-Shirt (May 7), Roberto Clemente Bobblehead (May 21), Hawaiian Shirt (June 12), and Backpack (July 30). The Backpack will be given away upon entry (first 500 kids 12 and under), while the 941 T-Shirt, Clemente Bobblehead, and Hawaiian Shirt must be purchased as part of a ticket package.

KIDS CLUB -- The season will include five Kids Club dates: May 22, July 10, July 30, August 20, and September 4.

LIVE MUSIC -- Local bands and performing artists will play live music on the following five dates: May 21, May 22, May 23, June 12, and July 30. Single-date promotions include the following:

- May 22: Nickelodeon Dora the Explorer Night

- May 28: Mental Health Awareness Night

- May 29: Military Appreciation Night

- June 11: Pride Night

- June 12: Margaritaville Night

- June 26: Faith and Family Night

- July 10: Heroes vs. Villains Night

- July 30: Back to School Weekend (Barbanegras)

- July 31: Back to School Weekend

- August 13: First Responders Night (Day 1 of Heroes Weekend)

- August 14: Healthcare Heroes Night (Day 2 of Heroes Weekend)

- August 20: Youth Sports Night

- August 21: Bradenton Nine Devils Tribute Night

- September 3: Childhood Cancer Awareness Night

- September 4: Fan Appreciation Night

The Marauders will wear three unique themed jerseys during the 2021 season: Nickelodeon Dora the Explorer Night (May 22), Military Appreciation Night (May 29), and Margaritaville Night (June 12). The jerseys will be available for auction online and inside the park during the game.

Current Marauders Season Ticket holders and 5 Game Plan holders will be contacted by a Marauders representative in the coming days.

The Marauders are planning for approximately 25-percent capacity throughout the ballpark, with tickets being made available in seating pod allotments of two and four per transaction. All seating arrangements are being made in accordance with health and safety protocols with the recommended six feet distance between pods throughout the ballpark.

LECOM Park is slated to host 60 games this summer, starting with the Home Opener on May 4 against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Fans will notice several important health and safety guidelines for the 2021 season such as mandatory face coverings in-park at all times, unless actively eating and drinking, as well as a new bag policy that permits only medical and diaper bags to be brought into the ballpark.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

