Marauders Live to Fight Another Day

September 8, 2023







Fort Myers, Fla.--- The Marauders (39-23, 74-53) and the Fort Myers Might Mussels (32-30, 66-62) for the third game of a six-game series on a night where the first pitch was delayed more than two hours due to weather. Bradenton put on some late magic in the top of the final inning to claim a 9-5 victory.

The Young Bucs starter Hunter Barco went 2/3 of an inning and gave up one run in his outing.

The Mussels took the lead in the top of the first to go up 1-0 before they added another run in the bottom of the third, doubling their lead to 2-0.

Bradenton got on the board and tied the game in the top of the fourth inning, scoring a run first on a wild pitch and then from an RBI groundout off the bat of Enmanuel Terrero to level the contest at 2-2.

Bradenton exploded for three runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 5-2 lead, with Deivis Nadal, Omar Alfonzo, and Enmanuel Terrero all singled to bring runners home.

The Mighty Mussels did not go silently into the night as they splashed out a three-spot of their own in the bottom of the fifth, thanks to five consecutive hits to bring the honors even at 5-5.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Marauders loaded the bases with one out in the inning, with Rodolfo Nolasco stepping into the batters' box. Nolasco, who leads the FSL in homers, added another blast to his total when he smashed a no-doubt grand slam high into the Florida night to put Bradenton up 9-5 going into the bottom of the last inning.

Jaden Woods came out of the bullpen to slam the door on the Mussels, sealing the 9-5 triumph for the Marauders.

Bradenton sits 2.5 games outside of first with three games to go... The season is on the line again Friday at 7:00 p.m.

