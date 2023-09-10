Marauders Finish Season on High Note

September 10, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Fort Myers, Fla. - The Marauders (41-24, 76-54) and the Fort Myers Might Mussels (33-32, 67-64) for the final game of a six-game series that also marked the last day of the 2023 regular season. Bradenton went ahead early and eventually put the contest away in the final two frames to seal a 5-3 win.

The Young Bucs starter, Daniel Zamora, made a one-inning rehab appearance and held the Mussels scoreless in the opening frame.

Bradenton shot themselves in front in the top of the fourth inning, scoring the first run on a wild pitch and two more on a throwing error on a bang-bang play at first that gave away a 3-0 lead to the Marauders.

Fort Myers put a dent in their deficit in the bottom of the fifth thanks to an RBI single from the Mussels first baseman Nate Baez.

The Mussels pushed back even harder in the bottom of the seventh when they got off to a blistering start out of the stretch. An RBI triple followed by a sacrifice fly saw the Mussels tie the game at 3-3 with two innings to go in the year's final game.

In the top of the eight, a lead-off single from Enmanuel Terrero, followed by a gap double from Charles McAdoo, put men on second and third with nobody out. Back-to-back sac flies from Omar Alfonzo and Kalae Harrison put the Marauders up by a pair going into the ninth and, in turn, to the final half-inning of the season.

Brandan Bidois was tasked with sealing the deal in the bottom of the ninth and accomplished the job confidently. The Brisbane, Australia native forced three weak contact outs in a row to earn his sixth save of the year and Bradenton's 5-3 win.

The Marauders fought to the very end during this 2023 season and have plenty to be proud of. Stay tuned later this week for an entire season recap!

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.