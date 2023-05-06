Marauders Fall in One Run Pitchers Duel

Tampa, Fla. - The Marauders (16-10) took on Tampa (10-16) at Steinbrenner Field for the penultimate game of the series. The two teams combined for just four hits in the game, with Bradenton being held to a singular base knock. The Tarpons took the pitcher's duel by a 1-0 scoreline.

The game was starved for offense from both teams, with the Marauders leaving eight men on base and going 0-6 with runners in scoring position and the Tarpons leaving eight on base as well, going 0-5 with runners in scoring position.

The Marauders' best scoring threat in the game came in the third inning when they earned walks to put men on the corners with one gone in the inning. The next man up struck out, followed by an infield popout that saw the tremendous opportunity pass by the Marauders.

Tampa starter Justin Lange tossed five innings of hitless baseball and struck out 12 in his outing but did not claim the decision. The win went to Mason Vinyard, who threw a pair of innings and gave up the only hit of the game by a Tarpons pitcher, a double to Alexander Mojica.

JP Massey tossed five innings in a scoreless start for Bradenton, striking out seven; Luis Peralta got the loss for the Marauders, surrendering the game's only run after walking four batters in the bottom of the seventh on which the lone tally came across the plate. Peralta finished with an inning, and two-thirds pitched, walking five and striking out two.

The Marauders got a pair of men on in the top of the ninth, but a Javier Rivas groundout ended the comeback bid and the ballgame. The Marauders take on Tampa in the series finale on Sunday at Noon, with Derek Diamond on the mound for the Baby Buccos.

