Marauders Announce 2022 Schedule

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, in conjunction with the Low-A Southeast League and Major League Baseball, have announced their schedule for the 2022 season.

The Marauders will open their season on the road against the Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto Blue Jays) on April 8. They will return to LECOM Park for the Home Opener on Tuesday, April 12, kicking off a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (Detroit Tigers).

Bradenton's final home game series begins on August 30 and concludes on September 4. From September 6 through 11, the Marauders will play their final series of the season, visiting the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia Phillies).

The Marauders will contend in the West Division with the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia Phillies), Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto Blue Jays), Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins), Lakeland Flying Tigers (Detroit Tigers), and the Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees).

Fans will also have the opportunity to see top prospects from East Division teams. Bradenton's East Division opponents include the Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami Marlins) and the Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals).

The season will consist of 132 games, including 66 home games and 66 road games. Each Monday will be a league-wide off day, with the exception of July 4th.

Note that all dates are subject to change. Promotions, ticket information, and game times will be announced at a later date.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com.

