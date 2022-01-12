Marauders Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced the minor league managerial and coaching assignments for the 2022 season.

Jonathan Johnston returns for his second season as the Marauders manager after winning the league championship in 2021 and being named Manager-of-the-Year. He spent 2019 as a coach at the University of California/San Diego, coached at UCSD from 2012-14, and spent four years (2015-18) as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at UNC Asheville. He played two seasons of professional baseball in the Oakland farm system. Johnston earned a degree in ocean engineering from the US Naval Academy in 2006 and finished his naval career as a lieutenant.

Mendy Lopez will serve as Bradenton's Hitting Coach. He served as the Pirates Latin American Field Coordinator in 2021, a position he also held from 2017-19. Lopez was also managed the DSL Pirates for three seasons (2014-16). He played 21 seasons of professional baseball from 1992-2013, which included seven years in the Major Leagues with the Royals (1998-99, 2003-04), Marlins (2000), Astros (2001) and Pirates (2001-02).

Bradenton's Pitching Coach is TBD.

Casey Harms joins the staff as Bradenton's Integrated Baseball Performance Coach. Harms joined the organization in 2021 as a Hitting Coach in the Florida Complex League. He served as manager for the Waterloo Bucks in the Northwoods League in 2019-20, capturing the league championship in 2020 and was an assistant coach at UC Santa Barbara from 2013-2018 while the Gauchos made their first-ever appearance in the College World Series in 2016.

Gustavo Omaña rounds out the staff as the Marauders' Development Coach. Omaña served as a coach with Indianapolis in 2021. He was a hitting coach in the Tampa Bay Rays organization for six seasons prior to joining the Pirates. He also played and coached for the Tiburones De La Guaira during the Venezuelan Winter League from 2008-2010.

