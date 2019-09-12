Marauders Announce 2020 Schedule

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders today announced their schedule for the 2020 Florida State League season. The High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates kicks off its 11th season at LECOM Park on Thursday, April 9 against the Charlotte Stone Crabs (Tampa Bay Rays).

Bradenton will host 70 games at LECOM Park in 2020. The Marauders will contend in the South Division with the Charlotte Stone Crabs (Tampa Bay Rays), Fort Myers Miracle (Minnesota Twins), Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami Marlins), Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals), and the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets).

Fans will also have the opportunity to see top prospects from North Division teams. Bradenton's North Division opponents include the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia Phillies), Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto Blue Jays), Lakeland Flying Tigers (Detroit Tigers), Florida Fire Frogs (Atlanta Braves), and the Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees).

Promotions, ticket information, and game times will be announced at a later date. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@Pirates.com.

