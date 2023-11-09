Mankato Softball Announces Staff

November 9, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MN. - With a new team comes new faces to a front office. Mankato Softball is proud to announce two new members to the staff in Caleb Champman and Tyler Haack.

Caleb Chapman is the inaugural General Manager for the Mankato Softball team. He spent last season with the Mankato MoonDogs as the Group Sales Coordinator. Caleb is a Minnesota State University- Mankato student and alumni, earning a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in Studio Art and currently pursuing a Master's in Sport Management. Additionally, he attended the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles to study Improv and Sketch comedy. Chapman's history with the Mankato Northwoods teams goes back to the years of the Mankato Mashers from 1999-2001, when he regularly attended games his parents worked.

Tyler Haack is the Creative Director for both the Mankato MoonDogs and Mankato Softball. He has spent the last three years with the MoonDogs. Tyler has a bachelor's degree and master's degree in sport management from Minnesota Sate University Mankato.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.