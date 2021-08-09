Mangum, Gordon Win MiLB Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are proud to announce that CF Jake Mangum and RHP Cole Gordon have won the MiLB Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards for the Northeast League for the week of August 2-8. They are the second pair of Rumble Ponies to win the awards in the same week. 3B Mark Vientos and LHP Josh Walker received the honors the week of June 21-27.

Over the past week, Mangum hit .520 (13-25) with one home run, three doubles, one triple, seven RBI, and twelve runs scored. He had three consecutive three-hit games and was on a season-high 11 game hitting streak until August 8th. Mangum has also played outstanding defense in centerfield, not committing an error all season with Binghamton.

Gordon is coming off a terrific start on Friday against Portland, allowing one hit over a career-high seven scoreless frames with no walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts. Over his last two starts Gordon has allowed only one hit, one walk, and struck out 18.

Mangum and Gordon were teammates at Mississippi State and both were selected by the Mets in the 2019 draft (Mangum 4th round, Gordon 32nd round).

Mangum and Gordon were teammates at Mississippi State and both were selected by the Mets in the 2019 draft (Mangum 4th round, Gordon 32nd round).

