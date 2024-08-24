Mammoth Head Coach Pat Coyle Leads Coquitlam Adanacs to Minto Cup Victory

August 24, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - When the 2024 Minto Cup came to a close Friday night in Western Canada, the Coquitlam Adanacs (that's Canada spelled backwards, then pluralized) were crowned champions, officially crowned Canada's top Jr. A squad.

Eventually besting the Orangeville Northmen 2-0 in the best-of-three final, Coquitlam first captured a convincing 14-7 decision over Orangeville Thursday night before sealing the deal Friday courtesy of a 9-6 final.

Mammoth General Manager Brad Self and front office executives from across the NLL (National Lacrosse League) were on hand to scout talents north of the border. But there's another member of Colorado's front office which played quite the role in the Adanacs' historic run.

That man is Mammoth Head Coach Pat Coyle, who served as the team's skipper throughout the extended summer run. Coaching Coquitlam to a league-best 15-3 regular season record as they dominated BCJALL (British Columbia Jr. A Lacrosse League) play, Coyle made sure his guys were ready to keep the hot streak alive.

Posting a flawless 7-0 postseason winning streak, which is not accomplished very often at any level of the game, let alone Jr. A., they were the clear top dogs out west since the season began back in May.

What makes this even more special for the yellow and purple group is that they were this summer's hosts, with all of this season's Minto Cup action taking place in Coquitlam, British Columbia.

Joined by Raiders Lacrosse Club (Alberta Champions) and Port Coquitlam Saints (British Columbia Finalist Invite, awarded to an additional club within the host region), the Adanacs (British Columbia Champions) and Northmen (Ontario Champions) had to get past the Saints and Raiders in order to punch their respective berths to this week's Minto Cup finals.

The tournament, which began in 1901, invites the top-performing squads around the country to lay it all on the line for what's become the greatest honors in Canada Jr. A ball.

Several players from each of Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Orangeville and Raiders are expected to shine sooner than later in the NLL once they are eligible to be drafted.

One of those players includes Cody Malawsky, son of Kurt Malawsky (who doubles as both a good personal friend to Coyle and the Head Coach of the Vancouver Warriors), who was named the player of the game after turning in five points (4g, 1a) in Friday's Championship-clinching contest.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for more news on Canada's Sr. A postseason showdowns, 2024 NLL Entry Draft information and beyond!

