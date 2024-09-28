Malembe Mpofu Joins Seattle Seawolves: New Lock Announced

September 28, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves are thrilled to welcome South African lock, Malembe Mpofu, to our team! Standing at an impressive 6'6" and weighing 258 lbs, Malembe brings a wealth of experience from playing with the Airlink Pumas, where he made a name for himself in the Currie Cup.

Malembe Mpofu showing his powerful skills during a match.

Here's what Head Coach Allen Clarke had to say about Malembe:

"I'm delighted to welcome Malembe to the Seawolves. He's a physical player who'll add quality depth to our forward engine room."

A Proven Winner in South African Rugby

At just 28 years old, Malembe has already achieved major milestones in his career, including winning the 2022 Currie Cup Championship and making it to the finals again in 2023. His impressive track record, towering height, and physical presence make him a valuable addition to the Seawolves forward pack.

Malembe celebrating after winning the 2022 Currie Cup Championship with the Pumas.

Excited for a New Chapter with the Seawolves

When asked why he's excited to join the Seawolves, Malembe shared that he's eager to experience a new country and a different brand of rugby. His motivation? "You always need to have a reason to continue," he said, underscoring his desire to test his physical limits and help the Seawolves continue their winning tradition.

Malembe also brings with him the invaluable experience of beating top teams like the Sharks in Durban to reach the 2023 Currie Cup final-a testament to his competitive spirit. Watch for his powerful performances in the upcoming Major League Rugby season!

On and Off the Pitch: The Man Behind the Player

Off the pitch, Malembe enjoys cooking, which helps him relax after the intensity of professional rugby. However, his true passion is on the field, where he thrives under pressure and relishes the opportunity to contribute to his team's success.

As fans, we can't wait to see Malembe in action, wearing the Seawolves jersey and giving it his all. Stay tuned for updates and catch Malembe's first match for the Seawolves, where he'll be showcasing his skills for Seattle's fans.

Malembe Mpofu's strength and skill make him a formidable force on the field.

