Major League Rugby Playoffs Format Explained

July 3, 2024







The 2024 MLR Playoffs Presented by Sportsbreaks.com kicks off July 20 - 21, featuring eight teams for the first time in the league's history. Four teams from each conference will compete in three rounds of exciting playoff rugby, all fighting for the coveted MLR Shield. San Diego will host the 2024 MLR Championship in the world-class Snapdragon Stadium, where a weekend of fan-centered entertainment will complement top-tier play on the pitch.

Details and tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/mlrplayoffs/

