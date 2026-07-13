Main Camp Begins Thursday

Published on July 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Springfield Jr. Blues News Release







SPRINGFIELD, IL - The road to the 2026-27 season begins this week. The Springfield Jr. Blues will host their 2026 Main Camp July 16-19 at the Nelson Center, welcoming an invitation-only field of tenders, draft picks, and returning players competing for a spot on the roster of the longest-running franchise in the North American Hockey League.

Registration opens Thursday, July 16 at the Nelson Center, 1601 N. 5th St., with on-ice action running through the weekend. Every camper is guaranteed one practice and four games - four full chances to make an impression in front of the Jr. Blues coaching staff. The weekend caps off Sunday with the camp All-Star Game, featuring the top performers from the week's competition.

For players chasing college and pro hockey, few programs can match Springfield's track record. The Jr. Blues have moved more than 400 players on to NCAA hockey and nearly 200 on to professional careers around the world. Behind the bench, Coach Pococke brings a wealth of knowledge both on and off the ice, and the organization prides itself on delivering one of the best junior hockey experiences in North America - from development and exposure to the billet families and fans that make Springfield a true hockey home.







North American Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

Main Camp Begins Thursday - Springfield Jr. Blues

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