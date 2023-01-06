Madison Mallards Manager Donnie Scott to Return for 2023 Season

The Madison Mallards are excited to announce that Manager Donnie Scott will be returning to Madison for his 11th season in 2023.

"We're thrilled to have Donnie back to lead our team," said Mallards General Manager, Samantha Rubin. "Donnie is an essential part of our organization. We value his experience and leadership, and we know the players do too. Donnie has championship aspirations and we look forward to bringing that energy back to the Duck Pond in 2023." Rubin said.

Scott first joined the Madison Mallards in 2013, a team that went on to win the Northwoods League Championship after defeating the Duluth Huskies in the championship series. He etched his name into the record books again 2022, when Donnie earned his 400th win as a Manager in the Northwoods League with a 9-7 victory on July 25th over the Wausau Woodchucks.

"We can't wait to have Donnie back as our skipper. He's accomplished so much in his time here in Madison and we hope to continue that trend moving forward. Donnie wants to win and we believe he can make it happen," team President, Vern Stenman said.

"I can't wait to get back up to Madison," Scott said. "We've got a promising group of guys coming in next year and I'm so excited to get to work with them. This group could be special."

The Mallards' 2023 season will start on Monday, May 29 as they take on the Wausau Woodchucks at 4:05pm. Group outings, season ticket packages and Maynard's Dozen flex plans for the 2023 season are available now.

