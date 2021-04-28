M-Braves Unveil Unique New Food & Beverage Items for 2021 Season

April 28, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







The 2021 season is just six days away, and the M-Braves are excited to announce several new additions to the fan experience at Trustmark Park.

"We are excited to be introducing these new food and beverage options to M-Braves fans as we welcome everyone back to Trustmark Park for the 2021 season," said vice president and general manager Pete Laven. "From local flavors to brands enjoyed in stadiums nationwide, these new offerings are presented with the overall fan experience in mind."

New 360-Degree Indoor/Outdoor Bar:

The Farm Bureau Grill, located behind the right-field wall at Trustmark Park, is now equipped with a brand new full-service 360-degree, indoor/outdoor bar. Fans can enjoy spirits inside the grill or walk up and enjoy a cocktail on the patio, all with picturesque views of the field.

New Beer & Spirits:

The lineup for the 2021 season highlights several great Budweiser products, including a full line of Bud Light Seltzer flavors. Also new to the beer roster are Wicked Weed, Yuengling Flight, Golden Road Mango Cart, Southern Prohibition Crowd Control, and Elysian Space Dust, to name a few. We have also partnered with The Pinot Project and are happy to carry their pinot grigio, pinot noir, and rose France, which we offer in the glass, bottle, and can.

New Concessions:

The M-Braves culinary staff are also proud to announce the addition of "Hammer's Grill," a salute to Hall-of-Famer and Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron. There you can try the new "Churgers" and "Chompers." The "Churger" includes a beef patty and grilled chicken breast and pepper jack cheese. The "Chomper" consists of a beef patty, sliced bologna, pepper jack cheese, and coleslaw. You can also get just a plain ol' fried bologna sandwich.

The Southern Comfort/Hickory Stand located on the first base concourse is the home of all your fried food needs, such as fried okra, fried pickles, catfish basket served with jalapeno hushpuppies. It's also now your go-to spot for bbq.

Fans will want to venture behind home plate and try our new "Frenchy's Fried Tater Bar," a salute to former M-Brave Jeff Francoeur, featuring French fries, tater tots, and waffle fries offered with any topping your heart desires.

Kayem, All-Beef Hot Dogs will be served at Trustmark Park and are made with premium cuts of beef. Hearty, bold, and flavorful is the best way to describe a Kayem Beef Hot Dog, also served at Fenway Park in Boston. To add a local flavor, we will serve Country Pleasin' Sausage at Trustmark Park this season. Various hickory smoked flavors will be available for fans coming straight from their state-of-the-art meat processing plant in Florence, MS.

Our Nacho Moma's Stand down the first base line will now offer walking tacos, a delicious mix of chicken or beef, and all the fixin's featured inside a Top N' Go bag of iconic Frito-Lay favorites, including Fritos and Doritos. Just grab a fork and go!

Mississippi Braves single-game tickets are on sale now! Fans can purchase tickets to all 60 home games, by calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4, or via Ticketmaster. All fans are strongly encouraged to manage their tickets through their mobile devices.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to guarantee their seat and save from the day-of-game price. The M-Braves will work closely with the Atlanta Braves and local health officials to ensure the safest fan experience possible.

Opening Day for the Mississippi Braves is Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. Fans can guarantee their seat with 2021 season tickets. Also currently available are flex plans, group tickets, suite nights, and sponsorship opportunities. View ticket options HERE. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from April 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.