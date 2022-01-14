M-Braves to Host Job Fair on Saturday, January 29th

PEARL - The Mississippi Braves will hold a job fair for part-time/seasonal positions for the 2022 season on Saturday, January 29, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The job fair will take place inside Trustmark Park's Farm Bureau Grill. M-Braves staff members will conduct open interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis for seasonal, part-time positions.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly, dependable, and ready to contribute to the family atmosphere of Trustmark Park. The M-Braves will play 69 home games in 2022, with Opening Day set for Friday, April 8, vs. Montgomery at 6:35 pm.

Attendees will have the chance to interview for a variety of positions, including:

Food & Beverage:

Restaurant Manager

Concession Stand Manager

Bartender

Catering Food Prep

Concession Stand Attendant

Concession Stand Cook

Dishwasher

Host/Hostesses

Kitchen Prep Staff

Line Cooks

Restaurant Wait Staff

Suite Attendants

Warehouse Attendant

Stadium Operations:

Customer Service Representative

Grounds Crew

Merchandise Store Attendant

Usher

Gate Attendant

Bag Checker

Ticket Operations:

Ticket Seller

Ticket Taker

Production & Promotions:

Technical Operator

Camera Operator

Mascot

Promotions Team

Video Board Operators

Video Production Crew

Press Box Operations:

Official Scorer

Datacaster

These jobs are all paid and include the opportunity to work many of the team's 69 home games and other special events between March and September. In addition, all applicants are required to attend the M-Braves Job Fair.

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and work nights, weekends, and holidays. The Mississippi Braves are an equal opportunity employer.

The 2022 game schedule is HERE, so Season tickets, Flex Plans, Group Outings, and Sponsorship Opportunities are available now by calling 888-BRAVES4.

