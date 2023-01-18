M-Braves, Mississippi School for the Deaf Partnering for Baseball/Softball Equipment Drive on Febraury 4th

January 18, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL - The Mississippi Braves have partnered with the Mississippi School for the Deaf (MSD) to host a softball and baseball equipment drive on Saturday, February 4, from 10 am to 2 pm at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves are asking fans for donations of new or slightly-used baseball and softball equipment, including baseballs, softballs, gloves, bats, bases, helmets, etc. Monetary donations will also be accepted. In addition, all fans that donate will receive a voucher for two tickets that can be used for any game or throughout the 2023 season.

"The M-Braves are proud to partner with the Mississippi School for the Deaf on this initiative," said Mississippi Braves vice president and general manager Pete Laven. "We encourage those in the central Mississippi community that can assist in this great cause to participate on February 4 in any way they can. Together we can all watch this program grow."

"I am excited the students at Mississippi School for the Deaf are going to learn to love the game of baseball and all that goes with it," said Paula McClain, Principal of Mississippi School for the Deaf. "I am thankful for the partnership with The Mississippi Braves organization and for the community's support in such a tangible way. Now, let's PLAY BALL!"

As the program begins in mid-February, they will have access to Trustmark Park for practices and attend a game during the 2023 season. Those unable to bring equipment on February 4 may drop off items at the Mississippi Braves front office or MSD.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.