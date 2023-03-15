M-Braves Hosting Additional Job Fair this Saturday, 3/18

PEARL - The Mississippi Braves will hold an additional job fair this Saturday, March 18, from 10 am-1 pm to fill part-time game day positions for the 2023 season. The job fair will take place in the Farm Bureau Grill at Trustmark Park. Interviews will be conducted that day for seasonal, part-time positions.

As always, applicants should be energetic, friendly, and dependable and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Trustmark Park. The M-Braves are hiring for most positions, but specifically are looking for applicants in Food & Beverage, Stadium Operations, On-Field Emcee, and Ticket Operations.

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work nights, weekends, and some holidays.

Opening Day for the Mississippi Braves is Friday, April 7, at 6:35 pm against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park. Fans can guarantee their seat with 2023 season tickets. Also currently available are flex plans, group tickets, suite nights, and sponsorship opportunities. View ticket options HERE. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

