M-Braves Announce 2024 Braves Bookworms Reading Program

PEARL - The Mississippi Braves and Whataburger are once again excited to offer a FREE reading incentive program open to all teachers and students. The program is designed to help promote a lifelong love of reading and baseball in children through a partnership with local schools. All students from Pre-K through 8th grade are invited to participate. In 2023, the program grew from just over 10,000 students participating to north of 14,000 students across the state of Mississippi.

New in 2024, the M-Braves are setting aside four dates as Braves Bookworms Reading Parade Nights (Friday, May 3 at 6:35 pm, Saturday, May 4 at 6:05 pm, Friday, May 17 at 6:35 pm, and Saturday, May 18 at 6:05 pm). On these nights, students with bookmarks can participate in a pregame parade around the field 30 minutes before game time. Schools and classes may choose a specific date or allow students to choose which date to attend.

M-Braves Bookworms incentivize students to read outside the classroom by rewarding them for reaching specific goals set by their teachers. The program is designed for four weeks, but parents/teachers may customize it to fit their curriculum and school schedule. After completing their teacher's reading requirement, students will receive a customized Mississippi Braves bookmark and earn (2) free tickets redeemable at the Trustmark Park Box Office for the four dates listed above. Once received, the bookmarks can be distributed to students at the teacher's discretion.

The Mississippi Braves, mascot Diddly, Whataburger's Whataguy mascot, and street team are available to put on a "Reading Pep Rally" assembly for your school or class on a first-come, first-serve basis. Requests must be made two weeks in advance.

Fill out the form below to register your school or students for the program. Unless otherwise notified, bookmarks will be distributed in March. Questions? Contact Chris Harris, Director of Communications, at chris.harris@msbraves.com.

The Mississippi Braves begin the 2024 season on the road on Friday, April 5, at Pensacola. The M-Braves will open their 20th and final year at Trustmark Park on Tuesday, April 9, at 6:05 pm against the Biloxi Shuckers.

