M-Braves Alum Freddie Freeman Wins NL MVP Award

November 12, 2020





PEARL, MS - Former Mississippi Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman made history on Thursday night by becoming the Braves' first National League MVP since Chipper Jones in 1999 and fourth overall since the club moved to Atlanta in 1966. Freeman also becomes the first M-Braves alum to claim the MVP award.

Freeman hit .341 during the 2020 season, with an MLB-leading 23 doubles, 13 homers, 53 RBIs, and 51 runs scored while playing all 60 games. Freeman's success continued in the postseason, hitting .360 in the seven-game NLCS against the Dodgers, blasting two home runs and driving in and scoring six runs.

"We congratulate Freddie on winning this prestigious award," said vice president and general manager Pete Laven. "The Mississippi Braves organization is very proud to have been a part of his journey on the road to excellence at the highest level."

The Villa Park, CA native, has already claimed Player of the Year honors from Baseball America. He was also named the NL's Most Outstanding Player in the 2020 Players Choice Awards.

Freeman was promoted to Mississippi from High-A Myrtle Beach on July 3, 2009, and made his M-Braves debut the next day at Trustmark Park vs. Jacksonville. The big first baseman finished his 2009 campaign in Pearl and was placed on the injury list from Aug. 24 to the season's remainder. The then 19-year-old Braves prospect posted a .248 batting average with two homers, 24 RBI, eight doubles, 15 runs, and .308 on-base percentage over 41 games in the difficult Southern League. His first Double-A home run came on Tropical Beach Night at Trustmark Park, July 18, 2009, plating fellow 19-year-old Jason Heyward in a loss to the Huntsville Stars. Freeman and Heyward helped guide the M-Braves to 65 victories that season.

This offseason, the awards have rolled in for the Atlanta Braves, including an MLB best four Silver Slugger awards, led by Freeman and fellow M-Braves alum, Ronald Acuña Jr. (2016). Max Fried (2017-18) won the NL Gold Glove for pitchers.

Since 2005, 150 Mississippi Braves have left Pearl and gone on to make their major league debut. Those players have combined for 32 All-Star Game selections, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series winners, two Rookies of the Year, and now, one Most Valuable Player. See the entire list HERE.

Southern League products have now claimed four NL MVP's since 2016. Those include Kris Bryant, 2016 (Tennessee), Giancarlo Stanton, 2017 (Jacksonville), Christian Yelich, 2018 (Jacksonville).

