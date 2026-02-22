LOVB Nebraska Announces Time Change, Addition of Creighton/Omaha Spring Exhibition to Follow March 28 Match
LOVB Nebraska News Release
OMAHA, Nebraska - LOVB Nebraska announced today that it is partnering with the Creighton Bluejays and Omaha Mavericks to bring a spring volleyball exhibition match to Baxter Arena on March 28, 2026. The exhibition between the Bluejays and Mavericks will take place 30 minutes after the LOVB match concludes. To accommodate the collegiate match, the LOVB Pro contest between LOVB Nebraska and LOVB Salt Lake will now begin at 4:30 p.m. Central half an hour earlier than the original start time.
Fans who purchase tickets to the LOVB Pro match will also receive admission to the collegiate match for no additional cost. Tickets for the volleyball showcase are currently available.
*Please note that Ticketmaster might be delayed in reflecting the updated match time for LOVB Nebraska vs. LOVB Salt Lake
