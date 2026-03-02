LOVB Nebraska Announces FNBO as Official Match Partner, Additional Broadcast Option for March 7 Home Match in Grand Island

Published on March 2, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Nebraska News Release







LOVB Nebraska is excited to announce two additional enhancements to the team's home match at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Saturday, March 7.

The first is an official announcement that FNBO is the match sponsor for this historic event. FNBO is the great big, small bank that has been serving local Nebraska communities for nearly 170 years.

"FNBO has proudly supported Nebraska communities for nearly 170 years, and we understand the draw and excitement that volleyball creates across the state," said Brenda Hermanek, head of Corporate Sponsorships at FNBO. "We are honored to partner in a moment that not only elevates professional volleyball, but also reinforces what's possible when community, sport, and passion come together."

The second enhancement is the announcement of an additional broadcast option for the match. Nebraska residents will have the option to tune in to KOLN 10/11 to view the match. All fans will still be able to stream the match for free on Victory+.

First serve for LOVB Nebraska and LOVB Salt Lake in what will be the first-ever regular season pro match outside of Omaha is set for 7:00 p.m. Central. Tickets for the match are still available for purchase, but seating options are limited.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.