Buijs, Pannoy Earn LOVB's Weekly Honors

Published on March 2, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOS ANGELES, California - A pair of international stars have earned League One Volleyball's Player of the Week honors after strong all-around performances last week

Offensive Player of the Week: Anne Buijs, Outside Hitter, LOVB Nebraska

Two-time Olympian Anne Buijs put together her most complete match of the season February 26, tallying 18 kills on a .368 attack efficiency. The longtime Dutch National Team member added three blocks for a season-high 21 points, and she posted a .619 in-system percentage on 42 receptions.

Buijs also added 11 digs, all of which resulted in LOVB Nebraska attacks as Nebraska beat LOVB Houston in five sets.

So far in 2026, Buijs is third on Nebraska with 107 points and 95 kills.

Defensive Player of the Week: Piyanut Pannoy, Libero, LOVB Atlanta

Longtime Thai National Team libero Piyanut Pannoy was stellar for LOVB Atlanta March 1, making 15 digs on a .882 dig percentage as Atlanta beat Salt Lake in four sets. Atlanta teammates were able to make an attack off three-quarters of her digs, and Pannoy passed in system on 12 of her 16 receptions.

A second-year libero for Atlanta, Pannoy previously earned Defensive Player of the Week honors in January 2025. This season, she leads the league with a .670 good pass percentage and is second with a 2.71 pass efficiency.

League One Volleyball's season continues Wednesday, March 4 with the LOVB Match of the Week: Houston at Madison. That match will begin at 7 p.m. Central and be broadcast nationwide on USA Network.

Previous LOVB Players of the Week

Offensive Player of the Week

February 25: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

February 16: Onye Ofoegbu, Middle Blocker, LOVB Atlanta

February 9: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

February 2: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Callie Schwarzenbach, Middle Blocker, LOVB Madison

January 12: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week

February 25: Lauren Carlini, Setter, LOVB Madison

February 16: Lauren Briseño, Libero, LOVB Houston

February 9: Manami Kojima, LIbero, LOVB Salt Lake

February 2: Ana Carolina da Silva, Middle Blocker, LOVB Nebraska

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Gong Xiangyu, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Madison

January 12: Kotoe Inoue, Libero, LOVB Austin







League One Volleyball Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.