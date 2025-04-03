LOVB Atlanta to Host Open Practice for Community Prior to Inaugural LOVB Finals

April 3, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Atlanta News Release







Top-seeded LOVB Atlanta will host an open practice and community celebration on Sunday, April 6th in advance of the inaugural LOVB Finals. The event is open to the public and fans will be able to meet the players for an autograph session following practice.

With their win against Houston last week, LOVB Atlanta secured the top seed in the inaugural LOVB Finals, taking place April 10-13 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. LOVB Atlanta will receive a first-round bye and will play the winner of the 4th/ 5th seed game on Friday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. The semifinal and final matches will air on ESPN2 and steamed on ESPN+. Highlight packages and photos will be sent to local media following each match.

When:

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Noon - 3:00 p.m.

Where:

A5 Volleyball - Roswell

11000 Alpharetta Hwy

Roswell, GA 30076

