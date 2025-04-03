League One Volleyball Announces Nominees for 2025 Woman of the Year Award

April 3, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - League One Volleyball (LOVB) today announced the nominees for the inaugural LOVB Woman of the Year Award, a new honor recognizing the impact made by its athletes on the next generation of players. The LOVB Woman of the Year Award was introduced this season to highlight the individual athletes on each LOVB team who are making a profound difference within their communities, and are inspiring future generations of volleyball players locally and across the country.

Selected by their own teammates and coaches, nominees have demonstrated outstanding leadership, mentorship, and commitment to the sport, both on and off the court, as well as within their own teams this season. Each team has one nominee, with the winner to be determined by a selection committee. The overall winner of the LOVB Woman of the Year Award will be honored at the LOVB Finals in Louisville, KY on April 13.

"Each of these athletes have not only excelled in competition but have also shown that their impact isn't restricted to the court of play. Through their commitment to others, they have made a significant difference in the lives of the young girls who are part of our clubs, members of the community in their pro cities and among their own teammates, so we could not be more proud to recognize these six extraordinary women with a new award dedicated to impact," said Rosie Spaulding, LOVB Pro President.

Each nominee will be awarded with a grant to go toward their charity of choice to further the work they are already doing.

Below is a list of the finalists and why they were selected:

Atlanta

Opposite hitter Danielle Cuttino has long been known for her mentorship of younger players, both juniors and pros. Known as someone who is deeply respected by her peers, Danielle has inspired young girls worldwide and uses her platform to drive meaningful change. Since coming to Atlanta, she has been heavily involved in the community. She was one of the key leaders of LOVB Atlanta's Black Women in Volleyball Clinic, and has hosted camps and trainings for young players throughout the season. Through her mentorship, foundation work, and through her support of her teammates, she is creating opportunities for young girls and women to dream bigger and achieve more.

Austin

Since her days at the University of Texas, outside hitter Logan Eggleston continues to make an outsized impact on the city of Austin. With a strong desire to make good things happen coupled with her tremendous enthusiasm and optimism, Logan has been the driving force behind much of the team's work in the community, in particular teaching young girls through her clinics, and supporting local Black and Brown business owners in the community. She never hesitates to spend extra time with fans, ensuring their experience is unforgettable, and is a natural leader and respected spokesperson whose bright personality makes her a role model on and off the court.

Houston

Outside hitter Madi Kingdon Rishel has made an impact through how she encourages both her teammates and young women and girls to fully embrace their authentic selves and find the confidence to be their best. Through her social media presence and in-person interactions, Madi has created a welcoming space for our women and girls to explore, love and share who they are individually, creating personal growth and the freedom to reach new heights.

Madison

Long an inspiration for her powerful performances on the court, opposite hitter Annie Drews Schumacher is making a similar impact in Madison. New to the community, she has made it her mission to fully immerse herself into Madison, with a particular focus on engaging with small and local businesses and the people who run them. Similar to how she has been a key leader in helping the team galvanize after early injuries to become a powerhouse in the league, Annie has focused on building community with her fellow neighbors throughout Madison.

Omaha

Finding her community through volleyball at a young age, opposite hitter Kimberly Drewniok has always focused on creating that sense of belonging for others. As an ambassador for Let's Keep the Ball Flying, Kimberly has traveled around the world to spread love and hope through the sport of volleyball, and has continued that work this season through her time with young players in Omaha and through visits to local elementary schools. Inspiring and energizing young players through positive reinforcement and optimism continues to be a hallmark of Kimberly's impact.

Salt Lake

For middle blocker Haleigh Washington, creating authentic connections within the Salt Lake community has been a priority since the inaugural season began. Whether she's on the court hyping up the crowd or working 1:1 with young players, Haleigh's enthusiasm, positivity and infectious personality has enabled LOVB Salt Lake to create strong connections with the community and fans. Beyond the game, she is regularly out visiting local universities and bringing joy to children undergoing care at local hospitals. Her love for sports extends beyond volleyball, as she passionately supports Utah teams at every level, reinforcing her genuine connection to Salt Lake and inspiring countless individuals around her.

The LOVB Finals begins on April 10 with the quarterfinals in Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum! Center, to be followed by the semifinals on April 11 and the inaugural LOVB Finals on April 13 where teams will compete for the LOVB Championship Trophy presented by Tiffany & Co. Matches will be carried on ESPN+, ESPN2 and Disney+. Please visit www.lovb.com/schedule for match and air times.

• Discuss this story on the League One Volleyball message board...





League One Volleyball Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.