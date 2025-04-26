Louisville City FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)







Taylor Davila recorded a pair of assists while Manny Perez, Ray Serrano and Sam Gleadle were among the goalscorers as Louisville City FC took a 4-1 victory against the Richmond Kickers in Group 5 of the USL Jägermeister Cup at Lynn Family Stadium.

