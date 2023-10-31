Louisville Bats Announce 2024 Regular Season Schedule

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced their regular season for the 2024 baseball season. The schedule features a slate of 150 total games with 75 home contests. The 2024 season will begin on Friday, March 29 and conclude on Sunday, September 22.

Next season's home schedule is highlighted by the Home Opener on March 31, Memorial Day Eve contest on May 26, an Independence Day Celebration on July 3 and Labor Day Celebration on September 3.

The Bats will host ten different opponents during the 2022 season. The matchups include series against six National League affiliates and four American League affiliates. Louisville is set to host the return of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) for just the second time in franchise history for a six-game series from September 3-8. Also making a return to Louisville Slugger Field for the first time since 2021 will be the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate for the Atlanta Braves) for a six-game series from August 20-25.

Key promotional nights are set for Friday, March 29 vs. the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates) for the 2024 Home Opener, Sunday, May 26 vs the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) for Memorial Day Eve, Wednesday, July 3 vs. the Indianapolis Indians for an Independence Day Celebration and Tuesday, September 3 vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for a Labor Day Celebration.

The 2024 campaign will mark the Bats' 24th season both at Louisville Slugger Field and as the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. Since 1999, the Bats have drawn more than 10 million fans to Louisville Slugger Field. The team set a club single-game attendance record on April 21, 2018 with 14,658 fans and this season welcomed more than 10,000 fans during a midweek game for "Re-Opening Night" on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Ticket on-sale information for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date. Fans can also purchase tickets to any of the Bats' remaining 17 home games for the 2021 season by visiting BatsBaseball.com.

