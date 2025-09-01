Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 31, 2025
Published on August 31, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Mystics 81-78
Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum led the way for their team! Hamby recorded her 11th double-double with 20 PTS & 12 REB! Plum scored 14 of the Sparks' 26 PTS in the 4Q! For the game she had 18 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST & 3 3PM.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 31, 2025
- Strong Defense Powers Sparks Past Mystics - Los Angeles Sparks
- Golden State Valkyries Update - Golden State Valkyries
- Bria Hartley to Miss Remainder of Season - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles Sparks Stories
- Strong Defense Powers Sparks Past Mystics
- 8/26/25 Postgame Notes & Quotes
- Kelsey Plum Launches Foundation to Expand Sport Access, Mental Health Support for LA Youth
- Plum Buzzer-Beater Downs Dallas
- ORLY Becomes First-Ever Official Nail Partner of WNBA's LA Sparks