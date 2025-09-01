Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 31, 2025

Published on August 31, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Mystics 81-78

Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum led the way for their team! Hamby recorded her 11th double-double with 20 PTS & 12 REB! Plum scored 14 of the Sparks' 26 PTS in the 4Q! For the game she had 18 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST & 3 3PM.

