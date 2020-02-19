Lookouts Single Game Tickets Go On-Sale March 2 at 9:00 a.m.

The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that single game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale Monday, March 2 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets will be able to be purchased on-site, over the phone or online at lookouts.com. Fans who purchase a ticket at the field that day will be given a complimentary Chick-Fil-A biscuit (while supplies last) and receive a 20% discount in the team store. The first 20 fans to purchase tickets at the field will also receive a Lookouts Bobblehead.

On March 2, fans will be able to secure their seats to returning fan-favorite promotions including Opening Day, Fireworks Fridays, July 3 and Used Car Night on Saturday, August 1. The 2020 season kicks off on Thursday, April 9, at 6:15 p.m. and the night will be capped off with the first postgame fireworks show of the year!

After Opening Day the Lookouts will have a further 14 fireworks shows throughout the season. Along with 12 Fireworks Fridays, the team will also shoot off fireworks on Sunday, May 24 and Thursday, July 2.

2020 will also feature 10 Thirsty Thursdays and 10 Saturday games. The Lookouts will continue to offer great family-friendly promotions including Autograph Sundays, Kids Eat Free Mondays, and Kids Run the Bases after every single Lookouts home game. This season will also feature three business person specials at 11:15 a.m. On those day's you can purchase a lower box ticket, and a meal voucher for just $14.

Following the opening series of games, fans will have plenty of opportunities to catch the team in April as they host a 10-game series to close out the month. In May, Chattanooga will play 10 home contests including a 5-game slate over Memorial Day Weekend, May 22-25. The team's first half at home wraps up on Monday, June 15 with the All-Star Break set for June 22-24.

The second half of the season begins with a nine-game homestand on Thursday, June 25 that culminates with back-to-back Fireworks on Thursday, July 2 and the team's annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza on Friday, July 3. The team's home schedule concludes on Tuesday, September 1.

Fans who don't want to wait to secure their seats can purchase a Lookouts mini-plan or season tickets today. The Lookouts full slate of 2020 promotions will be released at a later date. For more information on how to secure your seats to the season's best games call the Lookouts' ticket office at 423-267-4TIX.

