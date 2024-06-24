Looking Back: Connor Kelly Impactful During Year One in Colorado

DENVER - CK40 (better known as Connor Kelly) didn't waste any time in familiarizing Mammoth fans with his skillset as the American product teamed up with Canadian talents like Eli McLaughlin, Tyson Gibson, Connor Robinson and beyond during his first season rocking burgundy and black.

Drawing into 15 of the squad's 18 regular season contests, Kelly trailed only McLaughlin in overall scoring and net-filling efforts, as he completed the campaign with 64 points (39g, 25a). Coming up just short of his career-best point total of 67 (35g, 32a), he still managed to set a new personal-high goal count by finding twine 39 times for Colorado last season.

Adding in a sound 61 loose balls and five caused turnovers while limiting himself to just six penalty minutes despite regularly standing up for teammates in scrums and chit-chats throughout the season, the 6-1, 200-lb. forward played above his size while representing the lacrosse-forward state of Colorado.

Tying his single game-high of five goals during a late-season showdown against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs April 13, he notched a new career-best eight points (4g, 4a) earlier in the campaign during a Feb. 9 matchup against Panther City Lacrosse Club. Producing four-plus points in nine of the 15 games in which he appeared in, he was one of the most consistent producers for Colorado last year.

Had he been available for even just one of the three games he missed during the 2023-24 slate of play, he likely would've surpassed his career-high point total, as the Easton, Connecticut native averaged 4.267 points during his inaugural season with the Mammoth.

Originally selected by the San Diego Seals in the third round (33rd overall) of the 2018 NLL Entry Draft, Kelly has now logged four seasons in the NLL, including one season each with the Seals, New York Riptide and Albany FireWolves. However, it was the FireWolves who sent the talent to Colorado during last summer's offseason, accepting Colorado's 14th overall selection (first round) in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft in exchange for the talented 29-year-old scorer.

CK40 doesn't just have a knack for scoring goals either, as the kid has been known to rock some pretty swag-forward suits on his way into Ball Arena. Furthermore, you can just see the confidence oozing from him on gamedays, as he knows he has the skills to pay the bills. The best part, though, is that he keeps all of that inside for the most part, instead letting his time on the turf do the talking.

Easily one of the most talented American forwards who continues to pave a path in the world of box for his fellow countrymen, Mammoth fans can expect to see Kelly sporting the famous "M" crest for years to come!

And for supporters who can't, or don't want to wait until Mammoth Training Camp ramps up this fall, fans can catch the net-filler competing alongside Dillon Ward and company this summer with the Philadelphia Waterdogs of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL).

Likely to receive a multi-year deal in the coming weeks as one of the many high-power scoring threats returning to Colorado for the 2024-25 season and beyond, LOUD HOUSE regulars would be wise to keep an eye on coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for news of his potential deal crossing the finish line!

