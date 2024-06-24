Forward Thomas Vela Set to Return to Colorado Via One-Year Contract Agreement

June 24, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed forward Thomas Vela to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Originally drafted by the Rochester Knighthawks during the second round (25th overall) of the 2022 NLL Entry Draft, the Burnaby, British Columbia native was eventually traded to the Calgary Roughnecks during the 2023 NLL Entry Draft.

Later acquired by Colorado during the 2023-24 campaign in exchange for forward Brett McIntyre, Vela improved on the four points (2g, 2a), 10 loose balls and two penalty minutes he logged in four games played in Rochester as a rookie by posting nine points (1g, 8a), 14 loose balls and one caused turnover while drawing in nine appearances last season.

Set to enter his second season with the Mammoth this fall, the B.C. boy has been enjoying his summer in Canada playing for his hometown Burnaby Lakers of the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA), as Vela leads the team with 27 points (10g, 17a) in his first seven appearances.

Working alongside fellow Mammoth youngster Ben McDonald, who's notched a matching 27 points (13g, 14a) in six games, Vela's skillset has been on display, which is a good sign for his odds of making a bigger impact in 2024-25.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media throughout the summer stretch as the team continues to craft its roster for the upcoming 2024-25 NLL campaign.

And with the 2024 NLL Entry Draft quickly approaching this fall, there's plenty of reasons to stay in-tune with the burgundy and black squad!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.