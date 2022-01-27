Lloyd McClendon Takes over as Mud Hens Manager

January 27, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - The Detroit Tigers and Toledo Mud Hens announced today Lloyd McClendon will take over as the 2022 manager of the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens, replacing Gary Jones who has joined the Detroit Tigers staff.

The 63-year-old is a native of Gary, Indiana and was the Hens manager during the 2016 season where he led Toledo to a 68-76 record. That year was his first as a manager in the minor leagues. McClendon brings a wealth of MLB managerial experience to the Hens with ten different seasons as the skipper for an all-time record of 501-615. In 2014-15, he led the Seattle Mariners to a record of 87-75, his best at the MLB level.

"I am looking forward to returning to Toledo and working with the Tigers in a developmental role," said McClendon. "Fifth Third Field is a tremendous ballpark and Toledo has some of the most passionate baseball fans in all of minor league baseball. It is something that I really enjoyed being around in 2016 and am looking forward to that once again."

In his playing days, McClendon spent eight seasons in the majors from 1987-1994 with Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and the Chicago Cubs as a first baseman and outfielder. He appeared in 570 MLB games, hitting .244 with 35 home runs and 154 RBI.

"It is great to welcome Lloyd McClendon back to the Mud Hens," says Erik Ibsen, Toledo Mud Hens Executive Vice President and General Manager. "He brings a wealth of knowledge with him from the major league level and knows what the city of Toledo is all about from his time back in 2016. This is another reason to get us excited about baseball coming back to Fifth Third Field in April."

McClendon's first year as a manager in the majors came in 2001 with Pittsburgh. The then 42-year-old guided the Pirates to a 62-100 record in his first season and managed them through the 2005 season. He managed the Detroit Tigers for a brief ten games to end the 2020 season after skipper Ron Gardenhire stepped away from the team. Detroit went 3-7 in those ten contests.

The Mud Hens open the 2022 season at Fifth Third Field against the Rochester Red Wings on April 5.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from January 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.