Live Football, College Discounts, Community Pride

Published on April 21, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL)

Salina Liberty News Release







Get ready for an electrifying evening on April 25th as the Salina Liberty takes on the SWKS Storm at 6:30 PM! It's not just any game night-it's COLLEGE NIGHT! All college students can score discounted tickets, so gather your friends and show your school spirit! Plus, we'll be honoring our local high school state winners, celebrating their incredible achievements. This is a night to unite for some thrilling football action and community pride, so don't miss out!

Grab Your Tickets

April 25 Gameday Sponsor is Robert Justus at Wedel Financial. Wedel Financial Group is a local institution known for delivering professional investing strategies on a first-name basis. Announcing that they have been recognized by Forbes as a Best-In-State Wealth Management Team for 2026, that is their fourth consecutive year with this prestigious award. Whether you need to plan for retirement, optimize your business structure, or build a lasting legacy - let Wedel Financial Group go to work for you.







National Arena League Stories from April 21, 2026

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