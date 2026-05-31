Join the Excitement: Playoff Game Packages Available

Published on May 31, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL)

Salina Liberty News Release









Salina Liberty wide receiver Duke Williams eyes the endzone against the Sioux City Bandits

(Salina Liberty) Salina Liberty wide receiver Duke Williams eyes the endzone against the Sioux City Bandits(Salina Liberty)

Get ready for the exhilarating playoff showdown on June 7, time TBA where the atmosphere will be electric and the excitement palpable! Join us in the Party Pit for an up-close experience that will have you cheering louder than ever, or indulge in the luxury of our Loge Boxes and Presidential Tables. This is not just a game; it's a celebration of community spirit and local pride, perfect for families and sports enthusiasts alike. Don't wait-secure your passes early to ensure you're part of this unforgettable event! Let's come together, rally behind our Salina Liberty, and make this playoff season one for the history books!

PRESIDENTIAL TABLES

Experience the thrill of indoor football like never before with our exclusive table seating options at Salina Liberty game! Enjoy delicious food and refreshing drinks while you cheer on the Liberty, all from the comfort of your own table that accommodates four guests. But don't wait too long to secure your spot-these limited seating options are in high demand and won't last long! $1000.00 per table. MUST BE 21

RESERVE YOUR SPOT NOW

LOGE BOXES

Elevate your game day experience with our exclusive loge boxes, available for just $1000! Perfect for groups of up to 10, these luxurious spaces offer a premium and social atmosphere where you can enjoy the action with your friends and family. Each guest will receive food and 2 drink coupons, ensuring a delightful culinary experience as you cheer on the Salina Liberty. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to create unforgettable memories in the heart of our community! Act fast, as these loge boxes are in high demand and limited availability. Join us and be part of the excitement-secure your loge box today!

RESERVE YOUR SPOT NOW

PARTY PIT PASSES

Get ready to elevate your Salina Liberty experience with our exclusive PARTY PIT PASSES, available for just $100! These limited-time passes are your ticket to an electrifying atmosphere, where you can feel the pulse of the game up close and personal. But hurry-quantities are limited and it's first come, first served! This is more than just a pass; it's an invitation to join our vibrant community of passionate fans and be part of the excitement that makes Salina Liberty truly special. MUST BE 21

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National Arena League Stories from May 31, 2026

Join the Excitement: Playoff Game Packages Available - Salina Liberty

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