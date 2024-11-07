Lexington SC Returns Home for Revenge Match with Dallas Trinity FC

November 7, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington SC forward Madi Parsons (center)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is set to return home after a lengthy four-match road trip that saw it earn its first two wins in club history. Now home, the Greens return to Lexington SC Stadium for a revenge match against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff against the Trinity is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Lexington, Kentucky.

Lexington SC (2-6-2, 8 points) is coming off an unfortunate loss on the road against Tampa Bay Sun FC inside Riverfront Stadium in Tampa. The loss concluded the Greens' four match road stint which saw them earn an average of 1.5 points per match. Now finishing the Fall schedule at home, LSC will look to finish strong in its last four games before winter.

Dallas Trinity FC (3-1-4, 13 points) is coming off a 1-0 win over Fort Lauderdale United that it earned inside the Cotton Bowl. The win marked the fourth consecutive point-bearing result for the Trinity (WDDW) and propelled the Lone Star outfit into third in the USL Super League table.

GAME NOTES

Lexington SC is facing off with Dallas Trinity for the second time this season. The first time the pair met was in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas in LSC's third match of the season. That match saw the season debut of goalkeeper Sarah Cox.

LSC is led in its inaugural season by head coach Michael Dickey. Dickey is the club's first women's professional coach, with Michelle Rayner serving as women's sporting director and Ben Willis and Maren McCrary being Dickey's assistants.

Kailey Utley and Madi Parsons both found the net the first time LSC faced off against Dallas, with Utley's goal coming in the seventh minute. The goal in Dallas is currently Utley's only of the season.

Madi Parsons was named USL Super League Player of the Month for the month of October, becoming the first Green to ever earn the honor in the USL Super League. Parsons logged an assist in the club's loss to Tampa, bringing her total up to four goals and four assists for eight goal contributions on the year. Parsons is co-leading scorer of the squad alongside Sydney Shepherd, who she assisted in the Tampa match.

Madison White is the woman to watch for Dallas Trinity FC. The USL Super League October Goalkeeper of the Month, White has done well to ensure that the Trinity remain in the bottom half of the league in goals allowed. Looking at Trinity's recent form, White has secured two shutouts in the club's last three games and has played a key role in its ongoing four-match point-bearing streak. While LSC has displayed a proficient attack so far this season, leading the league in goals scored, White will do her best to keep the Greens off the board and getting past her is the only way to secure a key three points.

