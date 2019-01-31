Leahy Named NYPL Broadcaster of the Year

LOWELL, MA - The Lowell Spinners, the short season affiliate of the World Series Champion Boston Red Sox, are pleased to announce John Leahy, the team's radio play-by-play broadcaster, has been awarded the NY-Penn League's Warner Fusselle Award for Radio Excellence, given each year to the league's top radio broadcaster. This marks the second time Leahy has won this award in the past three years.

"I am humbled beyond words to receive this prestigious award for the second time," Leahy said. "To have the opportunity to work with a phenomenal organization like the Spinners and to be recognized when there are so many great colleagues around the league makes this very special to me. It is an honor I will always cherish."

In addition to his time with the Spinners, Leahy is also the voice of Merrimack College Hockey. In 2014, he was elected to the Connecticut School of Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Leahy is also an accomplished writer, having published three books.

"We are blessed to have John as the voice of the Spinners." said Spinners General Manager Shawn Smith. "He has been part of our lives for nearly a decade and our fans adore him. His professionalism, attention to detail, and love of the Spinners and the game comes through loud and clear with each pitch."

Beginning Friday, June 14, the Spinners' Opening Night, Leahy can be heard calling all Spinners games this season on WCAP 980 AM.

