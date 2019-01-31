Connecticut Tigers Celebrate Valentine's Day with Special Offers

January 31, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release





NORWICH, CT- The Connecticut Tigers, Class-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, in partnership with McKenna's Flower Shop in Norwich are offering a special ticket promotion in celebration of "Valentine's Day." Now through February 14th fans can purchase ticket packages with added bonuses.

This offer will be presented in two special packages:

The 'Out of this Park' $30 plan includes; two (2) Open Dated Premium Vouchers, one (1) parking pass, one (1) large popcorn voucher, and one (1) red rose courtesy of McKenna's Flower Shop.

The "Diamond" $55 plan includes four (4) Open Dated Premium Vouchers, two (2) parking passes, two (2) large popcorn vouchers and one (1) red rose courtesy of McKenna's Flower Shop.

As an added bonus, with the purchase of any package, C.T. the Tiger, the mascot of the Connecticut Tigers, will send a custom video message via email for your valentine!

Valentine's Day ticket packages will be available at the Dodd Stadium Box Office during normal business hours (9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday) or by calling 860-887-7962, now through February 14th. For more information please send an email to info@cttigers.com.

The Connecticut Tigers are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut. 2019 season memberships for "The Club", mini plans, group tickets and team merchandise are now on sale! The front office and box office is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and can be accessed in person or by calling 860-887-7962.

