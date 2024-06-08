Lawrence's Matos Paces Bravehearts Against Road Warriors

June 8, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

Worcester Bravehearts News Release







Worcester, MA - A three-hit effort from Lawrence native Kevin Matos (Wheaton) led the Worcester Bravehearts' offense in a 7-3 win over the Futures League Road Warriors at Fitton Field Saturday. The win marked the second in a row for Worcester (6-6), which pulls into a tie for fourth place in the eight-team Futures League.

The visiting Warriors struck first Saturday, when Worcester starter Nik Pavia (Franklin Pierce) walked in a 1st-inning run. But the Bravehearts tied the game in the 2nd when Dylan LaPointe (FAU) cranked a leadoff triple off the right field wall then scored on a Timmy Wagner (Wheaton) sacrifice fly.

In the 3rd inning, the Warriors jumped back on top 2-1 before Charlton's Joey Rubin (Alabama) scored on an error to tie the game. The 'Hearts took the lead in the 5th when Cody Smith (Assumption) drove home CJ Egrie (Holy Cross) with a ground ball and LaPointe drove him in with a single.

The Road Warriors drew within a run after Rowan Masse's RBI 6th-inning single, but Worcester launched a three-run rally in the 7th highlighted by bases-loaded walks to Egrie and Milone and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch of Rubin.

After Pavia (4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO) left the game, Shrewsbury's Ben Griffith (Binghamton), Dedham's Michael O'Brien (Tufts) and Nick Coniglio (Northeastern) combined to allow one run in four innings of relief. Bolton's James Borsari (Merrimack) shut the door with a scoreless 9th inning.

Griffith (1-0) earned the win for the Bravehearts, while Road Warriors right-hander Finn Doherty (1-1) took the loss.

The Bravehearts continue their five-game home stand Sunday when they take on the Nashua Silver Knights (3-8) in a doubleheader. A pair of seven-inning contests is set for 2 and 4 p.m.

