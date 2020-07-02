Laval Rocket Agree to Terms on One-Year Contracts with Samuel Vigneault and Corey Schueneman
July 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2020-21) with forward Samuel Vigneault and defenseman Corey Schueneman.
Vigneault, 24, tallied 11 goals and added five assists in 57 games in 2019-20 with the Cleveland Monsters in the AHL. The Baie-Comeau, QC native has skated in 190 career AHL games - all with Cleveland - amassing 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) and serving 108 penalty minutes. Prior to beginning his professional career with Cleveland, the 6-foot-5 and 203-pound centerman sported Clarkson University colours for three seasons. He collected 75 points (30 goals, 45 assists) in 106 games in the collegiate ranks.
A native of Brighton, MI, Schueneman skated in 44 games with Stockton in 2019-20, his first AHL season. The 6-foot, 200-pound defenseman notched three goals and 18 assists, served 24 penalty minutes, and posted a plus-4 differential. His 21 points ranked him second among his team's blue-liners. Schueneman, 24, played four seasons with Western Michigan University in the NCHC before turning pro. He led all Broncos defensemen in points in two straight seasons (2016-17 and 2017-18) and concluded his collegiate career with 82 points (14 goals, 68 assists) in 144 games.
