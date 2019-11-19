Las Vegas Ballpark Facts & Firsts: Aviators

Las Vegas Ballpark®, located on eight acres in Downtown Summerlin® just south of City National Arena, practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights, is the home of the Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics and 2019 Pacific Southern Division Champions. Las Vegas Ballpark provides a wide range of seating options including 22 suites, club seats, berm seating, party zones and decks, picnic tables, kids' zone, bars and a pool beyond the outfield wall. Designed to create a festival-like atmosphere in Downtown Summerlin, the site is landscaped to complement the surrounding master planned community and is easily accessed from all regions of the valley via the 215 Beltway.

LOCATION:

Las Vegas Ballpark

1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89135

Phone Number: (702) 939-7200; Aviators Team Store: (702) 939-7277

Off the 215 Beltway between

Sahara Ave & Charleston Blvd

GRAND OPENING DATE:

April 9, 2019

SITE ACRAGE:

7.65 Acres

SQUARE FOOTAGE*:

Service Level GSF: 61,855 SF

Concourse Level GSF: 29,465

Suite Level GSF: 30,750 SF

Press Level GSF: 4,945 SF

Main Roof SF: 49,213 SF

Ancillary Roofs: 23,428 SF

LEVELS: FIELD; CONCOURSE; CLUB; PRESS

PREMIUM SEATING:

342 Suite Seats

22 Suites (2 party suites,

1 owner suite,

1 corporate suite, 18 private suites)

400 Club Seats

350 Party Deck Seats

SEATING (ALL 4TOPPS MESH SEATS):

Approximately 8,200 fixed seats

8,834 capacity

7,905 bolted seats (250 Swivel Seats)

63 ADA Seats

63 Folding Seats

212 Barstools

ARCHITECT: HOK; GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Hunt/Penta

*NOTE: Gross square footage includes only enclosed spaces -- does not include decks or concourses

FOOD AND BEVERAGE:

Professional Sports Catering (PSC) is the official hospitality partner for Las Vegas Ballpark.

FAN AMENITIES:

6,700 SF premium club

Berm seating overlooking players' bullpen

Outfield bar and picnic area

Kids play area

Outdoor pool in centerfield - capacity is 50 people

360-degree circulation within the ballpark

CONSTRUCTION FACTS:

150 miles low voltage cable

60 miles of feeder and branch circuit wiring

Approximately 12,800 cubic yards of concrete

1,210 tons rebar

Approximately 1,500 Tons of Steel

LAS VEGAS BALLPARK YEAR-BY-YEAR ATTENDANCE

YEAR/AFF. DATES TOTAL AVG. TOTAL

2019 (Oakland) 70 *650,934 9,299 12,651,945+

*In 2019, the Aviators led all Minor League Baseball in attendance which included 47 sellouts and 23 crowds of 10,000+

LARGEST SINGLE SEASON HOME ATTENDANCE:

2019 650,934 70 dates 9,299 average

1992 387,815 72 dates 5,386 average

+(37 seasons: Cashman Field, 1983-2018)

NOTE: 650,934 total was the highest single-season attendance figure since:

2014 (Triple-A Charlotte: 687,715; 9,686 average)

2015 (Triple-A Sacramento: 672,354; 9,338 average)

2015 (Triple-A Charlotte: 669,398; 9,428 average)

All-time Minor League Baseball single-season attendance record:

1983 Triple-A Louisville Redbirds: 1,052,438 (capacity 34,330)

LAS VEGAS BALLPARK FIRSTS IN TRIPLE-A BASEBALL HISTORY. . .

Home Game: W, 10-2 vs. Sacramento (4/9/19)

First Pitch: 7:14 p.m. (RH Chris Bassitt to CF Mike Gerber, swing & miss - vs. Sacramento 4/9/19)

First at bat & hit, Opponent: Mike Gerber doubled down RF line (vs. Sacramento 4/9/19)

First out, Opponent: SS Abiatel Avelino, groundout 5-3 (vs. Sacramento 4/9/19)

First at bat & hit, Las Vegas: SS Jorge Mateo singles to RCF (vs. Sacramento 4/9/19)

First out, Las Vegas: OF Dustin Fowler struck out (vs. Sacramento 4/9/19)

First double, Las Vegas: 3B Sheldon Neuse vs. Sacramento (4/10/19)

First triple, Las Vegas: 3B Sheldon Neuse vs. Sacramento (4/9/19)

First RBI, Las Vegas: OF Mark Payton, bases loaded RBI single to CF (vs. Sacramento 4/9/19)

First Home Run, Las Vegas: C Sean Murphy, 3-run HR to RCF (vs. Sacramento 4/11/19)

First Home Run, LV (splash in pool): 1B Seth Brown, 2-run HR in 5th inning vs. Fresno (4/15/19)

First Grand Slam, Las Vegas: OF Skye Bolt vs. Fresno (4/4/19)

First Stolen Base, Las Vegas: SS Franklin Barreto, 3rd inning vs. Sacramento (4/10/19)

First Strikeout, opponent: RF Mac Williamson (by RH Chris Bassitt) vs. Sacramento (4/9/19)

Pitching Win, Las Vegas: RHP Daniel Mengden vs. Sacramento (4/9/19)

Home Win: W, 10-2 vs. Sacramento (4/9/19)

Home Loss: L, 6-5 vs. Fresno (4/14/19)

First Series Sweep: vs. Sacramento (4/9-4/11/19)

First Sellout: 11,036-grand opening vs. Sacramento (4/9/19)

Largest Crowd: 12,111 vs. Tacoma (5/14/19)

