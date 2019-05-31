Lake Monsters Ticket Office Opens for Season June 1st

BURLINGTON, VT - Single-game tickets for the 2019 Vermont Lake Monsters season go on sale starting on Saturday, June 1st from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm when tickets can be purchased in person at the Centennial Field Ticket Office, by phone (802) 655-6611 or online 24/7 at the team website.

The Centennial Field ticket office will then be open for the rest of the summer Monday-Friday 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on non-home game days, while on days with a home game (including Saturday and Sunday) the ticket office will be open starting 12:00 p.m.

Tickets can also be purchased 24/7 throughout the season on the Lake Monsters website. For real-time seat selection and to print your tickets at home, www.vermontlakemonters.com is the fastest and easiest way to purchase tickets throughout the season. Information on season tickets, mini packages, group outings & BBQ parties are available on the website under the ticket & promotions tab.

Along with the ticket office opening, the promotional schedule for the 2019 season with be released. Promotions for the season include over 15 giveaways including replica jerseys and caps, along with three 25-cent hot dog nights, three post-game fireworks shows and theme nights like Halloween and CHAMP's Birthday.

The 2019 season begins on Friday, June 14th when the Lake Monsters host the Tri-City ValleyCats at historic Centennial Field beginning at 7:05 pm.

