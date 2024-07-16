Lake Monsters Pull Away Late, Top Bravehearts

July 16, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Bravehearts allowed a pair of runs across the final two innings before losing 5-3 to the Vermont Lake Monsters at Fitton Field Tuesday. Worcester rallied back from a 3-0 deficit in the 7th inning before falling behind late.

After two scoreless innings from Shrewsbury's Ben Griffith (Binghamton) for Worcester and Luke Parise for Vermont, the Lake Monsters struck first on a Mark Quatrain two-run single in the third, then scored again against Evan Scully in the 4th on Wyatt Patchett's sacrifice fly.

Both pitching staffs settled in during the middle innings, with Parise cruising through five scoreless innings, while 'Hearts right-hander Nick Coniglio (Northeastern) tossed a scoreless 5th. After a brief rain delay, Coniglio came back to pitch a 1-2-3 6th, while Vermont reliever Brody Shawn answered with a scoreless frame of his own.

After another scoreless frame from Coniglio, Worcester finally cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the 7th. Hingham's Timmy Wagner (Wheaton) led off by drawing a hit by pitch and moved to second on a Max LeFrancois ground ball. Worcester cut the lead to two runs when Shea Grady (Bryant) scored Wagner with a line drive single to right, then the Bravehearts tied the score at 3-3 when Max D'Alessandro (Rowan) chopped a two-out, two-run single through the left side. The Bravehearts left the bases loaded with the score even.

Vermont responded immediately in the top of the 8th, taking the lead when Coniglio loaded the bases before Worcester walked in the go-ahead run. After the Bravehearts went down without a run in the 8th, Quatrain knocked in an insurance run with a 9th-inning RBI single. Worcester went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 9th, falling to 1-3 against Vermont for the 2024 season.

The Bravehearts (22-20, 5th Place FCBL) and Lake Monsters (23-17, 4th) rematch at Fitton Field Wednesday. First Pitch has been moved up to 6 p.m.

