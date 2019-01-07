Knights Sign Van Lith to 10-Day Contract

The Corvallis Knights have signed pitcher Tanner Van Lith of Big Bend (Wash.) Community College to a 10-day contract for the 2019 season, coach Brooke Knight announced.

Van Lith is a Giles is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound freshman right-hander from Cashmere High School in Cashmere, Wash. He did not play college baseball in 2018 but did play briefly for the Highline Bears in the Seattle-based Pacific International League. He also played briefly for Kelowna and Bellingham in the West Coast League in 2017.

A left-handed batter, Van Lith was a first-team 1A all-state selection at Cashmere as a senior in 2017. He hit .385 with 15 RBIs as a position player and went 1-1 with a 1.53 ERA as a pitcher for a team that advanced to the semifinals of the state 1A playoffs.

The Knights open the 2019 season on May 29 with the team's eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.

