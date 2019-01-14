Knights Sign UC Riverside Right-Handed Pitcher

January 14, 2019 - West Coast League (WCL) - Corvallis Knights News Release





The Corvallis Knights have signed UC Riverside freshman pitcher Trevor Bateson for the 2019 season, coach Brooke Knight announced Monday.

He is a 6-foot, 180-pound right-hander from Paloma Valley High School in Menifee, Calif. He also played shortstop in high school but projects as a pitcher in college.

Bateson was 6-3, 2.09 for Paloma Valley in 2018, with 64 strikeouts in 53.2 innings. He was a first-team Sunbelt League all-star.

He will join sophomore right-hander Abbott Haffar of UCR on the Knights this summer.

The Knights open the 2019 season on May 29 with the team's eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from January 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.