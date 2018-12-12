Knights Sign Hokkanen to 10-Day Contract

West Coast League (WCL) - Corvallis Knights





The Corvallis Knights have signed pitcher/infielder Trace Hokkanen of Mt. Hood Community College to a 10-day contract for the 2019 season, coach Brooke Knight announced Wednesday.

Hokkanen is a 6-foot-3, 2005-pound sophomore right-hander from Beaverton Highh School in Beaverton, Ore. He hit .283 (32-113) in 36 games in 2018, with a homer and 21 RBIs as a position player and was 3-2, 2.56 in 10 games as a pitcher, with 24 strikeouts in 45.2 innings.

He was a second-team NWAC South Region all-star selection as a utility player. He was first-team 6A all-state and a Metro League all-star as a Beaverton senior in 2017.

The Knights open the 2019 season on May 29 with the team's eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.

