Knights Sign Cal Poly Freshman Lefty

April 29, 2019 - West Coast League (WCL) - Corvallis Knights News Release

The Corvallis Knights of the West Coast League have signed Cal Poly left-hander Chase Watkins for the 2019 season, manager Brooke Knight announced Monday.

Watkins is a 6-foot-4, 205-pounder from St. Francis Central Coast Catholic High School in Watsonville, Calif. His father, Brad, played football at Washington State and his mother, Kim, swam at Stanford.

He is 0-1, 3.38 in nine games this season, with 14 strikeouts in 21.1 innings.

Watkins was 6-3, 1.83 as a high school senior, with 85 strikeouts in 56.2 innings. Watkins earned first-team all-Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League honors for the second straight year and also was a first-team Cal-Hi Sports all-state small schools honoree and team MVP.

As a junior, he was 2-2 with a 1.23 ERA and one save, with 57 strikeouts in 28.1 innings. He was also a first-team All-Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League and first-team All-CIF-Central Coast Section basketball player, with 1,320 career points, the second-most in school history.

Watkins was also named the Division V Boys Athlete of the Year in the state of California by Cal-Hi Sports, and the Watsonville Register-Pajaronian newspaper's Male Student-Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year.

The Knights open the 2019 season on May 28 with the team's eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.

