(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights are pleased to welcome those on work-from-home or remote office status to Truist Field beginning on Monday, November 30 for an exciting new program. The "Work from Home Plate" program will allow them the opportunity to take their work to the ballpark and spend the day in one of the team's luxury suites.

Beginning today, people can now book a luxury suite at Truist Field for just $95 per day or $400 per week. Each suite will feature WiFi and a TV, as well as one of the best views of the Uptown Charlotte skyline. Suites can be booked for Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

As part of this new initiative, the Knights are also partnering with Canteen to provide "Work from Home Plate" participants the option of adding food or drinks (hot and cold beverages) to their work day. Canteen is an on-demand retail and food service company that provides market, dining, vending, coffee and more solutions nationwide.

"We are very pleased to safely invite interested individuals to Truist Field to work from one of our luxury suites," stated Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski. "For anyone who has spent the last few months working from home, we're happy to provide them with a change of scenery and a unique opportunity to work from Truist Field. We are very thankful to partner with Canteen to also offer the option of food and drinks to folks while they work from the ballpark."

For more details, or to book your session today, please visit www.CharlotteKnights.com. Fans are encouraged to reserve their suite 48 hours in advance. CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask into and when moving about the facility, must be followed. A COVID-19 waiver will also be required.

