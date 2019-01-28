Knights land UCLA Signee Curialle, GFU Pitcher

January 28, 2019 - West Coast League (WCL) - Corvallis Knights News Release





The Corvallis Knights of the West Coast League have signed future UCLA Bruin shortstop Michael Curialle and George Fox University right-handed pitcher Bradley Emmens for the 2019 season.

A senior at JSerra High School in San Mateo, Calif., Curialle will join the team on a full-time basis. Emmens, a graduate of Lincoln High School in Portland, is a 10-day signee.

Curialle is a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from Mission Viejo, Calif. He is ranked as the No. 118 overall prospect in his class and the No. 27 shortstop nationwide, and the No. 22 overall prospect and the No. 5 shortstop in California by Perfect Game.

He was a Perfect Game Underclass All-American in 2017 and 2018, played in the 2018 Area Code Games and was named the Offensive MVP of the Boras Classic after leading JSerra to the tournament championship with a go-ahead home run in the title game.

"Michael has all the tools you look for in a UCLA infielder," UCLA coach John Savage said. "He has a big arm and sure hands. He's going to be a physical infielder."

Emmens is a 6-foot, 175-pounder who also played quarterback at Lincoln. Cardinals' coach C.J. Watson described him as the "best-kept secret" in Oregon baseball.

"He fell victim to an extremely deep pitching staff the last couple of springs and didn't get the innings that he deserved," Watson said. "He had a great junior/senior summer on the mound and displays one of the best breaking balls around.

"Bradley is a great athlete. George Fox is getting a college-ready pitcher and a fierce competitor."

The Knights open the 2019 season on May 29 with the team's eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from January 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.