UW Set to Send Three to Bellingham

The Bellingham Bells are happy to announce three more additions to their 2019 roster. University of Washington pitchers Jack Enger, a right-hander, Diego Barrera, a left-hander, and infielder Christian Dicochea, a Washington commit, will all debut as Bells this summer.

Enger, a six-foot-four-inch sophomore, made two appearances for the Huskies during his freshman year in 2018. He tossed 5 2/3 innings, while striking out nine to go along with a 4.76 ERA.

"Jack is a hard-throwing right-hander who is known for being a great competitor," Bells' pitching coach and recruiting coordinator Jim Clem said. "He has excellent stuff and the ability to pitch in multiple roles, but one thing is for certain, he brings a lot to the table."

The Bellevue, Wash. native is a fifth-generation University of Washington attendee whose father and grandfather rowed and played football at the university, respectively.

A Bellevue High School graduate, Enger was an all-state selection on the diamond his senior year and starred at quarterback for the football team.

Barrera, from Chino Hills, Calif. begins his freshman season with the Huskies after graduating from Damien High School.

There, the five-foot-ten-inch southpaw owned a 2.53 ERA, while striking out 59 batters in 66 innings. Barrera was named first team All-Baseline League, first team San Gabriel Valley Tribune, first team Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American and California-All-Region second team for his efforts.

"Diego comes to Washington having had a stellar high school career," Clem said. "He is known for having excellent command of his pitches and could fill any number of roles for us this summer. We expect Diego to be a key pitcher on our staff."

Dicochea hails from Redondo Beach, Calif. and is in the midst of his senior year at Redondo Union High School.

The five-foot-nine-inch infielder has been a force for the Seahawks, having hit .419 and .445 as a sophomore and junior, respectively. He is a two-time All-Bay League selection and was named first team All-Area as a junior. He has also been named his team's offensive MVP each of the past two years.

"Christian is known for being an exceptional baseball player, who can play most any position on the field, who has a great competitive spirit," Clem said. "He will be an exciting player for Bells fans to watch."

Enger, Barrera and Dicochea will first appear as Bells on June 4 against the Kelowna Falcons at Joe Martin Field.

