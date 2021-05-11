Kiva Fuller Announced as Doughboys General Manager

May 11, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, TN - Boyd Sports, LLC announces Kiva Fuller as the General Manager of the Johnson City Doughboys, effective immediately. Kiva enters her first year as General Manager in Johnson City and her 13th season overall working in summer collegiate baseball.

Before joining the Doughboys, Kiva previously worked in the Coastal Plain League with the Forest City Owls where she served as the General Manager for the last six seasons and was awarded by the league as the first single female Executive of the Year in 2017.

"It's an honor to join the Appalachian League and the Boyd Sports team as the General Manager of the Johnson City Doughboys. I look forward to providing a fun atmosphere at TVA Credit Union Ballpark as well as becoming a part of the Johnson City Community," Kiva commented on her new role.

Kiva, originally from Hendersonville, N.C. called Forest City her home for the past fourteen years where she served in the Forest City Kiwanis, most recently as President as well as serving on the Rutherford/Cleveland county Salvation Army Advisory Board.

Outside of work, Kiva has one son and grandson who lives in Smithfield, N.C. Kiva enjoys spending time with them as much as possible as well as kayaking, hiking, equine and volunteering in the community.

"I am very excited to be working with Kiva again. She is a veteran of the baseball industry and knows what it takes to run a first class organization." Jeremy Boler, Vice President of Boyd Sports commented. "Soon she will become a part of the community and fans will begin to see her out and about around town. We are very blessed to have someone with so much valuable experience join the Doughboys as we launch this new team. I hope everyone will join me and welcoming Kiva to the Doughboys and Johnson City."

The Johnson City Doughboys debut this season on June 3, 2021 against the Bristol State Liners inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from May 11, 2021

Kiva Fuller Announced as Doughboys General Manager - Johnson City Doughboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.